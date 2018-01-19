Despite the denial of Aadhar data breach Government of India to go Cyber Surakshit

New Delhi, Jan 19: The government of India has decided to go Cyber Surakhith amidst the Aadhaar ecosystem leaks. Though authorities had denied the news reported by Tribune about the Aaadhar data leak and took legal action against it, now steps have been taken to ‘secure Aadhaar’ in the name of Cyber Surakshith Bharath.

Cyber Surakshit Bharat initiative in association with National e-Governance Division (NeGD) will be taking place to strengthen the cybersecurity walls. According to policy, this is conceptualised with the mission to spread awareness about cybercrime and building capacity for safety measures for Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) and frontline IT staff across all government departments, Cyber Surakshit Bharat will be operated on the three principles of Awareness, Education, and Enablement.

It is to be noted that according to GoI, Cyber Surakshit Bharat is the first public-private partnership of its kind and this initiative will leverage the expertise of the IT industry in cybersecurity as per the plan.

Minister of State Information and Technology, KJ Alphonse mentioned about Aadhaar data in his statement and he said that ‘ Today, India is home to over 118 crore Aadhaar accounts, providing people with a unique identity. We have opened 30 crore bank accounts for the poor and underprivileged section of the society and linked those with Aadhaar. So far the Government has transferred subsidies worth 2.40 lakh crore to the Jan Dhan accounts linked with Aaddaar, thereby saving over 60,000 crores, which would earlier go to the middlemen. As we are moving towards that ecosystem, we also must ensure that our systems are protected and our data is secured. Keeping this concern in mind, the government has launched the Cyber Surakshit Bharat, with a primary objective to keep our data safe and protected”.

It is to be noted that, this initiation comes after the data expose and reports claiming that valid data of citizens are already leaked or vulnerable.