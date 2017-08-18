Cyber Swachhta Kendra : India’s answer to the digital hack and cyber attacks

New Delhi,August 18:On 2nd October 2014, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi gave the clarion call of Swachh Bharat to the nation. Swachh Bharat Mission was never merely meant be a Government programme. It was the inception of a revolution; a revolution with the potential to transform our nation.

This year, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) organized the Swachhta Pakhwada program from 1st August -15th August 2017.

Keeping in tune with the Prime Minister’s unflinching support to India’s commitments to COP-21, a 200 kW roof-top solar system was installed on the roof of the Ministry Office in New Delhi for the creation of clean and green energy.

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s focus of cooperative federalism, the current edition of Swachhta Pakhwada was not just restricted to the offices of the Ministry in the National Capital but was being organised across all the offices of various Societies and Institutions under the ambit of MeitY.

From Srinagar to Thiruvananthapuram and from Jodhpur to Guwahati, wholehearted participation was witnessed across these Organisations during the Swachhta Pakhwada.

The phenomenal rise in penetration of digital technologies in the country has also led to a spike in the cases of malware attacks, viruses etc.

Through its initiatives such as m-Kavach, USB-Pratirodh, Cyber Swachhta Kendra and many more, various entities of MeitY such as Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC), Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) etc. have been proactively working to achieve the mission of creating a Swachh Digital India.

During the Swachhta Pakhwada, citizens were apprised of these initiatives undertaken by the Ministry to robustly secure their computing systems.