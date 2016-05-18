Cyclone Alert in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pardesh Coastal

Chennai, May 18: Northern parts of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have been issued a cyclone warning after receiving non-stop rains for more than 24 hours now.

Five months after Chennai was hit with heavy flood, the teams of National Disaster Response Force have arrived in the city and instructed fishermen to deploy their boats to severely affected areas.

The met officials have predicted up tp 12 cm of heavy rainfall today in Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur.

The commissioner of revenue administration, Chepauk, said the emergency hotline number of 1070 can be contacted for any rain-related grievance. According to officials, they have deployed motor pumps in most affected and areas prone to flood as a precautionary measure.