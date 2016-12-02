Cyclone Nada: Makes landfall near Nagapattinam, moderate rainfall in north coastal Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Dec 02: Cyclone Nada makes landfall at 50 km wind speed near Nagapattinam. The Meteorological Department forecasts moderate rainfall in north coastal Tamil Nadu.

Up to 4 cm rain received in Cuddalore, Nagapattinam and Puducherry. Chennai to receive light showers, says MeT department

The Cyclone has further weakened into a depression and is currently making landfall between Nagapattinam and Vedaranyam, the MeT Department said.