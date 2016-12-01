Cyclone Nada: The storm cross Tamil Nadu coast Friday morning

December 1, 2016 | By :

Chennai, Dec 1 :  Cyclonic storm ‘Nad’a is expected to weaken further gradually into a depression and cross the north Tamil Nadu coast south of Cuddalore by early Friday, said the weather department.

According to the weather bulletin, Nada has weakened into a deep depression and lay centred over 290 km south-southeast of Chennai and 210 km southeast of Puducherry.

The system is very likely to continue to move west-northwestward, weaken further gradually into a depression and cross north Tamil Nadu coast between Vedaranniyam and Puducherry, south of Cuddalore by early Friday, it said.

–IANS

Tags: , ,
Related News
Bus fare hike: Opposition parties including DMK to protest tomorrow
Now This: Tamil Nadu University bans bachelors from entering garden
Santosh Trophy: Kerala qualify for national round after draw with Tamil Nadu
Muthulakshmi, widow of Veerappan launches an outfit to protect Tamil Nadu’s rights
For a ‘Good Tamil Nadu’, Kamal Haasan aims to follow the vision of Abdul Kalam 
Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, now TTV…It’s ‘Party’ time in TN politics
Top