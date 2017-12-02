Cyclone Ockchi kills 12 in Kerala and TN

Chennai/Thiruvananthapuram, December 2: A total of twelve people have been killed as the fury unleashed by Cyclone Ockhi wrecked havoc in the southern parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Indian Navy conducted search operations for the missing fishermen off the coasts both the states.

Heavy rains lashed parts of Tirunelveli, and traffic was closed on the Karupanthurai-Melapalyam road after a bridge over the Thamirabarani River submerged. Around 165 families were shifted from the coastal areas of Kerala by the local administration. According to sources, the district administration said that around 130 families from Chellanam, 17 from Kumbalangi and 18 from Edavanakad town of Ernakulam district have been shifted.

The CoastGuard Ship C-427 saved two missing fishing boats off Vizhinjam. Two persons, Arokia Mary and Herman Mary, from Kanyakumari, have been missing since November 30. The deadly storm killed around seven people in neighbouring Sri Lanka and affected the lives of around 20,000 people. Due to torrential rainfall and gusty winds, the government have closed schools in Kanyakumari, Tuticorin, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Madurai, Theni, Thanjavur and Thiruvarur.

In order to avert further causalities, the government has issued an advisory to the cyclone-hit people to stay indoors. Power and communication lines have been damaged due to uprooting of trees. Houses, roads and standing crops have also been damaged.

Agitated people from the coastal areas of Trivandrum and Kollam blocked roads, blaming government’s inability in launching immediate rescue operations. They warned that they would intensify protests if the government fails to take necessary measures to rescue the missing fishermen. (ANI)