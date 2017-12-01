Cyclone Ockhi: Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased.

Chennai/Tamil Nadu, December 1: As the destructive Cyclone Ockhi hit the Tamil Nadu state, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has announced an exgratia of rupees four lakh each to the kin of five people who died in rain-related incidents in Kanyakumari district.

At least five people have lost their lives and 22 fishermen are missing.

Reportedly, 62 houses are completely destroyed, and 240 houses partly damaged due to heavy rains, in Kanyakumari district.

The government has established sixteen rehabilitation centres in which 1044 people are being given shelter.

The normal life of people is affected and is brought to a standstill.

About 80 fishermen and 50 boats have gone missing from the coast of Tamil Nadu and Kerala after the Cyclone hit its coastal areas.

Five ships of the Indian Navy have been deployed from Kochi.

For conducting search and rescue operations, two ships are deployed on standby in Lakshadweep along with two ICG ships, each deployed from Kochi and Tuticorin.

A P8I aircraft, the Navy Dornier and the Coast Guard Dornier have also been deployed for the same. Helicopters are kept ready on standby.

Reportedly, Cyclone Ockhi is moving towards Lakshwadeep Islands now. The cyclone has created massive destruction in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Yesterday, the depression in southwest Bay of Bengal had snowballed into the cyclonic storm.

Alerts have been issued to both Kerala and Karnataka by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) that heavy to very heavy rainfall would occur.

The deadly storm has killed seven people in neighbouring Sri Lanka and affected the lives of nearly 20,000 people. (ANI)