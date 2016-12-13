Cyclone Vardah: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu assures all possible assistance to Tamil Nadu

Hyderabad,Dec. 13: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday assured all possible assistance to Tamil Nadu following Cyclone Vardah.

He took to his official Twitter account to inform the same.

“Will extend all possible assistance to Tamil Nadu, that suffered extensive damage. We’ll discuss contribution that could be made to TN: CM,” it read.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has also all concerned departments not to lower their guard till the cyclone subsides completely.

The National Disaster Management Authority has predicted rainfall over North interior Tamil Nadu and adjoining South Karnataka in next 12 hours.

The death toll due to cyclone Vardah has risen to ten so far.

Four persons have died in Chennai, two in Kancheepuram, two in Tiruvallur, one in Villupuram and one in Nagapattinam district of Tamil Nadu.

In the wake of the cyclone, the government and private schools, colleges and other educational institutions in Chennai, Kanchipuram and Tiruvallur will remain closed today.

(ANI)