Cyclone Vardah cripples online services of Vodafone,BSNL, Tata, Airtel

KOLKATA,Dec14: Data subscribers of Bharti Airtel and Tata Teleservices who were belittling the network strength of Vodafone and BSNL on Monday got the taste of the same medicine on Tuesday. The scourge of cyclone Vardah didn’t leave the undersea optical fibre link of Airtel and Tata Tele unaffected, which caused a daylong disruption of data traffic in the state.

Gargi Banerjee of Harish Mukherjee Road felt the `cyclone impact’ since 10am. “I couldn’t open my WhatsApp account even after a few restarts. However, I didn’t understand the root cause of this data failure till the evening when my operator had sent a link failure message,” she said.

An Airtel spokesperson said: “Due to the severe cyclone at Chennai coast yesterday , one of our international undersea cables has been damaged and internet traffic has been partially impacted. As a result, customers in some locations may be experiencing slow internet data speeds. Our teams are working to normalize the operations as soon as possible.”

In fact, compared to Monday’s disruption in Vodafone’s network, the backbone fiber capacity of Airtel and Tata Tele connecting Chennai with the eastern and south eastern part of the national network was more damaged and could take longer time to be restored. Users of these two affected networks couldn’t even check into easy-to-download Google pack (including Gmail and Youtube), Facebook or mobile application WhatsApp since morning.