Cyclone Vardah to hit Andhra coast and make landfall on Dec10

NewDelhi,Dec8:NDMA issus warning that cycloneVardah very likely to turn into Severe Cyclonic storm.Sea conditions to worsen along # Andhra coast from 10th evening. Deep Depression over Bay of Bengal turns into a Cyclonic storm # Vardah .To move towards Andhra coast in next 4 days.

Andhra Pradesh and Odisha braced up on Wednesday to meet any eventuality of a cyclone possibly hitting their coast, even as experts said the intensity of the brewing storm will be known in the next 48 hours.

The Odisha government put 14 districts on high alert, though the IMD predicted that Cyclone Kyant is likely to move towards the Andhra Pradesh coast. Fishermen in both the states have been advised not to venture into the sea this week, while Met office has predicted moderate to heavy rain and thundershowers on Friday.

The wind system, named Kyant, lay centred in Bay of Bengal, 620 km southeast of Visakhapatnam, the Cyclone Warning Centre said.