Cylcone Ockhi: Precautionary holiday in Mumbai, Amit Shah cancels rally in Gujarat

Mumbai/Maharashtra,December 5: Schools and colleges in Mumbai and the adjoining areas were closed as a precautionary measure, by the Maharashtra Government on Tuesday, against the fast approaching Cyclone Ockhi.

Maharashtra Education Minister Vinod Tawde took to Twitter to make the announcement.

“Precautionary holiday declared on December 5 for schools and colleges in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Sindhudurga, Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts for the safety of students due to serious weather predictions on Cyclone Ockhi,” he tweeted.

Precautionary holiday declared for schools in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Sindhudurga, Ratnagiri, Thane, Raigad and Palghar Districts for the safety of the students due to the serious weather predictions on #CycloneOckhi #MumbaiRains — Vinod Tawde (@TawdeVinod) December 4, 2017

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) met department, Mumbai will witness light to moderate rainfall in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Amit Shah’s political rallies in Gujarat have been called off due to the imminent cyclone. He was to hold rallies in Rajula, Mahuva and Shihor. The authorities in Gujarat are also keeping vigil in the wake of the cyclone that is expected to make a landfall in Gujarat.

The Mumbai Disaster Management unit of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued an advisory against visiting the beaches today and tomorrow, as the cyclone is expected to hit the coast of Maharashtra within the next 48 hours.

Till date, the cyclone has claimed at least 20 lives with hundreds still missing after it passed through Kerala on November 30.

Search and rescue operations in the southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep and Minicoy islands continue and the Navy has deployed 10 naval ships and eight aircraft, round the clock service late last night for the ongoing rescue operations. (ANI)