Cylinder blast in UP: Two dead, leaving a dozen injured

Aligarh/Uttar Pradesh, September 8: In a gas cylinder blast, that happened in a house at Insaan Nagar in Aligarh, two people lost their lives leaving a dozen injured. According to reliable sources, the Additional Municipal Magistrate affirmed that the accident occurred due to the bursting of a gas cylinder at a house.

The injured were rushed to a nearby district hospital, while a few are being treated at a private hospital. The incident took place at around 6 a.m. when a loud sound of the blast was heard from Gangaram’s house, creating a chaos in the area. The police immediately reached the spot and began the rescue operation. The investigation into the matter has begun and the rest will be clear after that only, said the Additional Municipal Magistrate. (ANI)