Cyrus Mistry seeking appointment with Narendra Modi?

October 26, 2016

New Delhi, Oct 26: The political and financial capitals of India are abuzz with speculation that Cyrus Mistry might seek an audience with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to argue his case against his dismissal.

As chairman, Mistry was seen to be keen on building ties with the political establishment -perhaps in order to build his profile as successor to Ratan Tata, and maybe even secure his position within the group.

Mistry’s family firm Shapoorji Pallonji Group has 18.4 per cent in Tata Sons. 66 per cent shares in Tata Sons are held by philanthropic trusts endowed by members of the Tata family.

