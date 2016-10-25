Cyrus Mistry, Tatas file caveats against each other

Mumbai, Oct 25: Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry has filed four caveats at National Company Law Tribunal against Ratan Tata, Tata Group and Tata Trusts.

Three of the four caveats are filed by Mistry against Ratan Tata, Tata Sons, and Sir Dorabji Trusts. One caveat filed by Cyrus Investments Pvt Ltd against Ratan Tata and Tata Sons.

Tatas also filed caveats in the Supreme Court, the Bombay high court and National Company Law Tribunal to prevent Cyrus Mistry from getting ex parte order against his sacking.

