Da Vinci drawing worth 15 million euros at Tajan auction house

Paris,Dec14:A drawing believed to be by Italian master Leonardo da Vinci was discovered in Paris when a retired doctor brought a portfolio of works to Tajan auction house for a valuation.

What’s more, the auction house estimates “The Martyred Saint Sebastian” could be worth as much as 15 million euros ($16 million).

“The doctor couldn’t have imagined there could have been something so important in his portfolio,” says Thaddée Prate, director of Old Masters paintings at the French boutique auction house.

“Discoveries happen, yes, but with lower importance, of course. Leonardo, I think this will be only once in a lifetime.”

An astonishing find