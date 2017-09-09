Da Vinci surgical robot live demo in Trichy, Madurai: robot make surgeons operate with enhanced vision

Chennai/ Tamil Nadu, September 9: In an effort to familiarise surgeons and hospital administrators in Trichy and Madurai with computer-assisted surgeries, the da Vinci surgical robot will drive into these cities on September 11 for a live demo.

Robotic Surgeries, where a robot assists the surgeon, scores over conventional surgery by minimising blood loss, dramatically reducing post-operative recovery time, and bringing precision in executing the procedure, thus saving healthy tissue from damage.

Tamil Nadu already boasts of two surgical robots in Coimbatore and one in Chennai. The roving robot’s visit to Trichy and Madurai is a part of the 20 city tour of the da Vinci Surgical robot. It has already visited Dehradun, Rishikesh, Bhopal, Indore, Raipur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada and Tirupati in the last 10 weeks.

The ‘Roving Robot’ project has been instituted by Vattikuti Technologies, distributor of da Vinci Surgical Robots and Vattikuti Foundation, evangelist for robotic surgery and Intuitive Surgical Inc., USA, makers of da Vinci Robot. “A 3-dimensional high definition vision system and 10 times magnification gives the surgeons to work with tiny wristed instruments that bend and rotate far greater than the human hand enabling superior outcomes, quick recovery and much shorter hospital stays,” said Gopal Chakravarthy, CEO, Vattikuti Technologies.

A da Vinci surgical robot brings in human wrist-like movement with its instruments and offers a 10 times enlarged 3-dimensional view. And that is exactly what a tour of a da Vinci surgical robot across India is trying to demonstrate. Surgeons in the two cities will get a first-hand look at how a surgical robot works and understand the situations in which its benefits unfold.

The da Vinci ‘Roving Robot’ will be available to surgeons, doctors and hospital administrators in Trichy (at Kauvery Hospital Sep 11-13) and Madurai (Vadamalayan Hospital Sep 15-16 and Meenakshi Hospital Sep 18-20). With multi-disciplinary robotic surgery proving its efficacy in India in the last six years, the road show’s goal is to highlight computer-assisted surgeries ability to vanquish various forms of cancers, particularly in the medical disciplines of Urology, Gynaecology, Thoracic, Gastro-intestinal and Head and Neck.

Vattikuti Technologies, Vattikuti Foundation and Intuitive Surgical Inc. have an ambitious plan to spread the use of Robotic surgery in India. Vattikuti Technologies has partnered with scores of hospitals in India since 2011 in drawing a road map for success of the robotic program as well as supporting training of surgeons. So far, the number of da Vinci Surgical robots in India stands at 51 installations, manned by 275 trained robotic surgeons in 47 hospitals in 20 cities.

Eminent robotic surgeons–Dr Ajit Pai, Surgical Oncologist, Apollo hospital, Chennai and Dr Srivatsa Narasimha, Uro-Oncologist, HCG, Bengaluru–would share their experiences as Robotic Surgeons at a special interactive session with surgeons, physicians and hospital administrators from Madurai and neighbouring towns on September 20.

As cancer spreads relentlessly across India, with 15 lakh new cancer cases every year according to the National Cancer Registry, computer-assisted surgery will help in fighting it aggressively and effectively.

To address the scarcity of trained surgeons and the cost of computer assisted procedures and equipment Vattikuti Technologies and Intuitive Surgical Inc. USA and Vattikuti Foundation is showcasing the technology by mounting the surgical robot on a mobile vehicle to simulate an operation theatre setting as it educates doctors and surgeons about the benefits.

Vattikuti Technologies and Surgical Robot makers Intuitive Surgical Inc., USA will offer hospitals the da Vinci Robot along with instruments required for the next three years at a special price point.

“The 4-armed Roving Robot will help surgeons in smaller towns experience the capabilities of a da Vinci Surgical Robot in removing affected tissue while retaining healthy tissue,” said Chakravarthy.

The da Vinci surgical system enables surgeons to operate minimally invasive through a few small incisions while controlling the robotic instruments from a nearby console. It allows surgeons to operate with enhanced vision and precision.

(ANI-BusinessWire India)