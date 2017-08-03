Daamn and Diu administration orders all its women staff to tie rakhi to their male colleagues on the occasion of raksha bandhan on August 7

Panaji,August3: But for irate employees and vigilant journalists, the Daman and Diu administration would have asked all its women staff to tie rakhi to their male colleagues on the occasion of raksha bandhan on August 7.

According to the administration circular (No.2/18/92-GA/PART-II/1634), all staff members were asked to be present on Monday (August 7) by deputy secretary (personnel) Gurpreet Singh. The departments were also asked to submit attendance detail by 5pm on August 8.

“It has been decided to celebrate the festival of Rakshabandhan on August 7. In this connection, all offices/ departments shall remain open and celebrate the festival collectively at a suitable time wherein all the lady staff shall tie rakhis to their colleagues,” said the circular issued on August 1.

Employers complained about this and local journalists ridiculed it, following which the administration withdrew the circular.

“The circular that made it compulsory for the staff to celebrate Rakshabandhan at workplace was withdrawn withing 24 hours,” a senior officer in the Daman and Diu administration told TOI.

“The circular was later withdrawn as it was giving wrong message,”the official added.

“The circular (No.2/18/92-GA/PART-II/1634) dated 01/08/2018 is withdrawn with immediate effect,” read the department’s new circular(No.2/18/92-GA/PART-II/1646) issued August 2.

The Union Terrirtory’s administration department has now taken down both the circulars from its website.

On Wednesday, a Bihar government-run hospital in Patna triggered a similar controversy after it asked its employees to declare their “virginity” status in a marital status declaration form.