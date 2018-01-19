Dacoits shoot three people, abduct two minor girls in Lucknow

January 19, 2018 | By :
Image for representational purpose only

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), Jan 19 : A group of seven dacoits shot at three people and abducted two minor girls from a house in Lucknow’s Chinhat area, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night after the dacoits robbed the house, the police said.

The three injured have been rushed to the hospital. Their condition is stated to be critical.

An investigation into the case is on. (ANI)

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Kerala tops Niti Aayog health index; UP bottom of the list
Hindu Yuva Vahini thrash men in UP alleging ‘love jihad’
Manager of madrasa in UP arrested for molesting girls
Fire in UP’s Lucknow: Two dead after fire in hosiery godown
Expressway connecting Agra and Lucknow likely to be closed on October 23, 24
UP CM Yogi Adityanath.
Yogi’s UP is still in the 18th century: Officers and bureaucrats are to act as slaves before MPs and MLAs
Top