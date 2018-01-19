Dacoits shoot three people, abduct two minor girls in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), Jan 19 : A group of seven dacoits shot at three people and abducted two minor girls from a house in Lucknow’s Chinhat area, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night after the dacoits robbed the house, the police said.

The three injured have been rushed to the hospital. Their condition is stated to be critical.

An investigation into the case is on. (ANI)