Dad son duo fish out antique war weapons in a river at Greylake, Somerset

A DAD and his lad of 13 trawling a river for metal treasures were stunned when they fished out a cache of 12 guns.

Neil Hopkins and son Billy’s haul included a Thompson machine gun, a US civil war pistol, an AK47 and a musket from the 1800s.

The pair used a powerful magnet to find the cache in King Sedgemores Drain at Greylake

The hoard included over 20 World War Two guns

They also retrieved a pair of M16 assault rifles – a favourite of the provisional IRA branded “The Widow Maker” by Brit squaddies during The Troubles.

Billy was so shocked when his dad pulled the first weapon out of the water with a strong magnet he almost fell in the river at Greylake, Somerset.

He said: “I was so amazed I fell over backwards and tripped on the bridge.

“Me and dad have always talked about finding a haul like this, and to actually get it is incredible.

“I invited my mates round to have a look and they love it.”

Engineer Neil, 43, spent over four hours hauling out over 30 gun parts from the waters as Billy helped identify them from the bank on Friday afternoon.

He said: “The civil war pistol is the gold of the catch. There’s also a musket from the 19th century, which is incredible.