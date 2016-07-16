Dadri lynching: Fear among Muslims escalate as FIR registered against Mohammed Akhlaq’s family

Dadri, July 16 : After almost nine months of his murder by locals, a posthumous FIR was filed against Mohammed Akhlaq for cow slaughter, reports stated.

The recent development brought in contrasting scenarios as the accused named in Akhlaq’s murder rejoiced, the Muslim community in the village feared an outbreak.

“Jarcha police station registered the case under Section 3/8 the Cow Slaughter Act and Section 3/11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act,” according to a Times of India report.

The daily quoted Sanjay Rana, father of key accused Vishal Rana as saying, “We’re not going to hold the mahapanchayat of 144 villages any more, but pursue the legal battle.”

Earlier, the village decided to hold a Mahapanchayat to sought justice, after they felt they were wrongly judged.

Describing their plight, the Muslim community equated the circumstances with suffocation.