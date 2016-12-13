Daily wager rapes 80 year old woman in Nainital

NAINITAL,Dec13: In an incident that has sent shock waves through the region, an 80-year-old woman was allegedly raped in Nainital. The accused, a 25-year-old daily wager who lived in the same locality as the survivor, has been arrested.

The man allegedly forced himself on the octogenarian on Sunday night after he barged into her house when she was alone at home. The accused is believed to have been in an inebriated state. The woman later narrated her ordeal to her grandson who alerted the neighbours. Police was informed and the man was picked up from his house.

Yashwant Singh Chauhan, additional superintendent of police told TOI, “The accused has been arrested and a case registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. The medical report has confirmed sexual assault.”

The local residents said that they were in disbelief after the incident. Anand Bhatt, a resident said, “I don’t know what to say. Hearing about such crimes sends a chill through our spines.”

In March this year, an 80-year-old woman died due to excessive bleeding after she was allegedly gang-raped by three of her neighbours in Pantnagar on Holi