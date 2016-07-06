Dalai Lama to mark 81st birthday at Dharamsala today

McLeodganj – Dharamshala July 6: To mark the 81st birthday of His Holiness, The Dalai Lama, the official celebration would be held at Tsuglagkhang, the main Tibetan temple in the township here on 6th July, an official spokesman of the Tibetan Government in Exile stated.

Programs which include performances by the Tibetan Institute of Preforming Arts, Tibetan Central Vidyalaya’s Indo-Tibet Friendship Association, Domey Assocation, U Tang Association and others will begin at 8 a.m., said Jamphel Shonu, the spokesman of the government.

Sources revealed that the Dalai Lama, who is in Karnataka, would participate in the concluding ceremony of the year long string of functions held to celebrate the 80th birthday at the Drepung Monastry at Mundgod in Karnataka.

As part of the function at Dharamshala, the deputy speaker of the Tibetan parliament was also expected to release a statement on behalf of the parliament in exile.

Three civil servants who have served the Central Tibetan Administration for more than 25 years are to be felicitated on the occasion.

A book in Chinese language on the life of Lobsang Tenzin, a former Tibetan political prisoner is also scheduled to be launched on the 6th July.

Born on 6th July, 1935 (age 80), in Taktser, China, the 14th Dalai Lama, is on of the longest serving Dalai Lama’s of the Tibetan tradition of Buddhism.

Dalai Lamas are important monks of the Gelug school, the newest school of Tibetan Buddhism which is nominally headed by the Ganden Tripas. The Dalai Lama has been conferred the Noble Peace Prize, the Templeton Prize and many honorary degrees and other awards.

ANI