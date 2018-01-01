China warned today that it will take “necessary measures” to defend its territorial sovereignty and interests after India “obstinately” allowed the Dalai Lama to visit the “disputed” parts of Arunachal Pradesh causing “serious damage” to the bilateral ties.

Dalai-Lama-turned-81, says–peace-of-mind-is-the-secret-of-his-Youth-Indialivetoday

China warned today that it will take “necessary measures” to defend its territorial sovereignty and interests after India “obstinately” allowed the Dalai Lama to visit the “disputed” parts of Arunachal Pradesh causing “serious damage” to the bilateral ties.