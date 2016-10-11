Dalit families leave Talegaon after Dalit girl sexually abused by Dalit teenager

Nashik,Oct11:At least eight to ten Dalit families have left Talegaon village in Nashik after a five-year-old girl was allegedly sexually abused by a Dalit teenager, triggering violent protests in the area. One of these families is that of the accused. “Hours after the incident, a mob vandalised the boy’s home. His family fled that night. Once news of protests spread, the other families left Sunday,” said a policeman on duty in Talegaon. The boy’s mother, a labourer, has reportedly told police that if her son is guilty, he should be awarded stringent punishment.

“The boy is a Class X student. Before leaving home Saturday, he said he was going to school. His mother left for work thereafter. In the evening, some villagers informed her that he was beaten up and taken to police station. Later, she learnt that he tried to rape a minor,” an official from Trimbakeshwar police station, where the case has been registered, said.

“The men in the Dalit families have been visiting to check if their homes have been vandalised,” Rohini, a villager, said. Marathas are a majority in Talegaon, which is populated by nearly 600 families. Dalit households are located in the village’s Rajwada area.