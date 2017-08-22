Dalit girl allegedly forced by man to lift her excreta with hands outside her school at Gudhora in MP

Chhatarpur (MP),August22: A six-year-old Dalit girl was on Monday allegedly forced to lift her excreta with hands by an upper caste man outside her school at Gudhora under Lavkushnagar tehsil in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.

The incident took place on Monday evening when the girl, after taking permission from her teacher, went to answer nature’s call in the open area near the government primary school at Gudhora, about 60 km away from the district headquarters, Lavkushnagar Police Station In-Charge Z Y Khan said.

When the accused, Pappu Singh, saw her defecating in the open, he lost his temper and forced her to lift her excreta with her hands, he said.

“The girl later narrated the incident to her parents, following which they, along with other members of the Dalit community, reached the police station to register a complaint against Singh,” the official said.

A case was registered against Singh under sections 374 (unlawful compulsory labour–unlawfully compelling any person to labour against the will of that person) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the IPC and relevant section of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, Khan said.

Singh went absconding after the incident and a manhunt has been launched to nab him, the police official said.