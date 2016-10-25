Dalit man in UP dies of hunger while differently-abled wife fights for life

Allahabad,Oct25:A 28-year-old unemployed Dalit man allegedly died of hunger in the Allahabad district of Uttar Pradesh. His differently-abled wife, who has not eaten a morsel for days, is also fighting for life.

Dharmendra did not have an Aadhaar card or a ration card and therefore was not able to get foodgrain from the local fair price shop.

The district administration has ordered action against the local officials and the owner of the fair price shop which provides government subsidised food to the poor.

NO FOOD IN HOUSE

Tehsilar Ramkumar Verma, who inspected the couple’s house at Dharauta village under Soraon tehsil after Dharmendra’s death on Sunday morning, said he could not find any food in the house. Verma gave Rs 1,000 to the family as an immediate relief.

Dharmendra was a local dancer at rural functions and did not possess the Aadhaar card which is required to procure the subsidised ration card for families below the poverty line.

Initially, the couple survived on the food provided by the villagers. After some time, the food from villagers stopped coming and the husband and wife were forced to stay without food for days.