Dalit teenager tied to a tree, whipped for allegedly stealing a buffalo

Agra,Sept23:A Dalit teenager was tied to a tree, whipped and tortured on suspicion of stealing a buffalo by more than 15 upper caste men in Agra, who allegedly poured petrol on his private parts.

This horrifying incident took place in Bas Kesi village on Thursday evening, The Times of India reported today. “My son was abducted from home by a group of men who accused him of stealing a buffalo, which they never found at the house,” the victim’s father told TOI.

“They started slapping my son while my wife pleaded with them to spare him. They took him to Bas Kesi village, where they tied him to a tree and whipped him unconscious. They also poured petrol on his private parts and tried to inject a toxic drug into his body,” he said.

While the police reportedly arrived three hours after the mother of the 16-year-old had complained, other villagers rescued the teenager, who is now being treated S.N. Medical College. So far, the police five of the culprits and booked them under IPC’s Section 352: Punishment for assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation.