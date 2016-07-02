Dalit youth Gokul Raj’s murder, Court turns down plea to transfer the case to CBI

Chennai, June 2: Noting that the CB-CID has proceeded along the right lines and therefore, there was no necessity to transfer the case to the CBI, the Madras High Court has closed a plea moved by mother of Gokul Raj, a Dalit youth who was murdered on June 23, 2015.

While delivering the order, Justice P.N. Prakash stated that on account of boycott of courts, there is no representation on the side of the petitioner. However, in view of the Supreme Court direction that boycott of courts is illegal, this court has decided to pass the order in the absence of the petitioner’s counsel.

The issue pertains to murder of Gokul Raj allegedly by the accused, Yuvaraj, and his henchmen. Six months after the murder of the 23-year-old engineering graduate, the CB-CID filed charge sheet on January 8. The 725-page charge sheet named 17 persons as accused. While so, Chitra, mother of the deceased, approached the High Court for transferring the investigation from the CB- CID to the CBI on the ground that Yuvaraj was threatening DSP Vishnupriya, who, later, allegedly committed suicide.

After perusing the final report and the accompanying documents, including the case diary, the Judge said, “The court does not find any serious infirmity in the investigation warranting transfer of the case CBI,” and closed the petition.