Being Dalit’s daughter is no licence for corruption: Ram Vilas Paswan

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan 'out of danger', says aide.

New Delhi, Dec 27: Slamming Mayawati for linking the Enforcement Directorate action against BSP to her being a Dalit, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan today said her Dalit origin does not give her a “licence” to indulge in corruption and she should let the law take its own course.

Paswan, a prominent Dalit face of the ruling BJP-led NDA, hit out at the former UP chief minster over alleged deposits of Rs 104 crore in BSP’s bank account following the note ban and said it was shocking that a party claiming to represent the most downtrodden sections of society has so much money.

