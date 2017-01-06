Dalmia Cement, Thriveni Earthmovers bag manganese mines in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Jan 6 Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited and Thriveni Earthmovers Private Limited (TEPL) bagged two mines in Odisha, said an official on Thursday.

Participating in the bidding process, Dalmia Cement has bagged the Kottameta limestone while Thriveni Earthmovers got the Lasarda-Pacheri manganese blocks in the state.

Dalmia Cement submitted the highest final price offer of 12.05 percent for the limestone block, while TEPL submitted highest final price offer of 44.65 percent for the manganese block, said a notification of the Steel and Mines Department.

Steel and Mines Minister Prafulla Mallick said tenders have been awarded to the highest bidders.

Several companies including Feegrade, Ambey Mining, GV Mines Minerals & Metals and National Mineral Development Corporation had participated in the financial bidding process for the manganese block.

The block located in Keonjhar district has an estimated reserve of 11 million tonnes, the notification said.

Similarly, Adani Cement and Hira Cement and Dalmia Cement participated in the bidding process for the limestone block located in Malkangiri district. The block has an estimated reserve of 98.69 million tonne.

Earlier, Essar Steel had bagged the Ghorhaburhani-Sagasahi iron ore block in Sundargarh district through bidding process.

–IANS

cd/vd