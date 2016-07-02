Damaged roads in Assam, the real cause of ongoing fuel crisis in Tripura

Agartala, Tripura, July 2: Fuel crisis continues in Tripura as supply from neighbouring Assam by tankers has almost stopped due to dilapidated condition of theNH 44 in Assam-Tripura border. Long queue of bikers waiting for several hours for their turn to fill petrol were noticed outside the filling stations in Agartala while most of the filling stations did not have fuel, according to a report by ANI.

Jitendra Nath, an aged office who have been in the queue for more two-and-a-half hour for petrol said, “This problem is going on for the last one month as because the poor road condition in Assam vehicles are unable to come and are blocked near to Churaibari. Public is facing great problem like I could not go to office due to petrol crisis and is in the queue for 2.5 to three hours, everyone is facing problem.”

Meantime, another person complained that this has become a daily problem and along with fuel there is also severe crisis of cooking gas cylinder and other essential commodities.

Partha Sarathi Paul, a sales executive complained, “I am in queue for the last 2.5 hours for petrol. This is a daily affair as petrol crisis is going on since tankers are unable to come due to bad road condition. For office goers and people like us working in sales are facing lot of problem. There is also crisis of gas (cylinder) with a backlog of one month along with other essential commodities including medicine.” He informed that in the grey market petrol is available but at a cost of Rs 150 to Rs 200 a litre.

Tripura is passing through a fuel crisis for around a month as the NH44 in Assam- Tripuraborder is in dilapidated condition. Moreover, the rail link has also come to a halt due to conversion work.