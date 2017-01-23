Dangal’ enters the 375-crore club after fifth week

January 23, 2017 | By :
Dangal'-enters-the-375-crore-club-

New Delhi , Jan. 23: Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ seems unstoppable!
Week after week, the flick is on a spree to smash all possible records and in the fifth week of its release, the sports biopic has created history by crossing Rs 375 crore mark.
The way the film is going even after a month of its release, it seems it will soon cross Rs 400 crore mark at the box office.
Not only domestically, the movie has taken the international market by storm and is all set to cross Rs 200 crore mark in the coming weeks.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, ‘Dangal’ has maintained a phenomenal graph at the box office since the day of its release, and the movie is being highly appreciated and loved by the audience. (ANI)

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
One person killed and several others injured in official bus of  Ghana Premier League club Kumasi Asante Kotoko in an accident
NFAI launches film club for children
Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Raees’ enters Rs 100-crore club in India
Theatre owners write heartwarming letters to Aamir Khan for saving their business
Those opposing my tweets for Zaira Wasim are supporting extremists, says Vijay Goel
Aamir Khan gives his ‘Dangal’ daughters piano lessons
Top