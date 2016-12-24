Dangal full movie leaked online by Dubai guy on Facebook

Dubai,Dec24:One of the most anticipated films of this year, Aamir Khan’s Dangal, has become a victim of piracy. The full movie had been leaked on Facebook by a user who goes by the name of Hashmi Ah.

The user, whose profile claims that he is a resident of Dubai, even changed his cover photo to one announcing the link to the Facebook video of the full movie that was uploaded by him. The video has now been deleted due to copyright issues, but when last seen, had over 8,33,000 views



Earlier this year, Udta Punjab and the war scene from Baahubali 2 also found themselves the victims of online piracy.

Dangal is based on the life of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his trials and tribulations in training his daughters to become world-class wrestlers. The film, which raked in a whopping Rs 29.78 crore at the box office on its opening day, might witness a dip in its collections due to the leak.