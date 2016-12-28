‘Dangal’ is one of the best films I’ve ever seen: Saif Ali Khan

Mumbai , Dec. 28 : Seems like the new daddy of B-town Saif Ali Khan too, could not refrain himself from catching up with Aamir Khan’s much hyped ‘Dangal’ and has even termed the actor a ‘phenomenal’ one.

“It is really good. One of the best movies I’ve ever seen. Aamir is just phenomenal. What a lovely choice. I think everyone should watch it. We, the country, have already decided, that it is an amazing film,” said Saif, who was recently spotted at a cinema theatre.

When asked if new momie Kareena Kapoor Khan has seen the flick, the 48-year-old replied, “She is not here. It is just me, my driver and my friend Jai, who watched the film. We all loved it.”

The ‘Phantom’ star is currently on leave till mid-January after which he will be shooting for Raja Krishna Menon’s ‘Chef’.

(ANI)