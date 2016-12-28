‘Dangal’ is one of the best films I’ve ever seen: Saif Ali Khan

December 28, 2016 | By :

Mumbai , Dec. 28 : Seems like the new daddy of B-town Saif Ali Khan too, could not refrain himself from catching up with Aamir Khan’s much hyped ‘Dangal’ and has even termed the actor a ‘phenomenal’ one.
“It is really good. One of the best movies I’ve ever seen. Aamir is just phenomenal. What a lovely choice. I think everyone should watch it. We, the country, have already decided, that it is an amazing film,” said Saif, who was recently spotted at a cinema theatre.
When asked if new momie Kareena Kapoor Khan has seen the flick, the 48-year-old replied, “She is not here. It is just me, my driver and my friend Jai, who watched the film. We all loved it.”
The ‘Phantom’ star is currently on leave till mid-January after which he will be shooting for Raja Krishna Menon’s ‘Chef’.

(ANI)

Tags: , ,
Related News
Dangal’ enters the 375-crore club after fifth week
Theatre owners write heartwarming letters to Aamir Khan for saving their business
Those opposing my tweets for Zaira Wasim are supporting extremists, says Vijay Goel
Aamir Khan gives his ‘Dangal’ daughters piano lessons
Honesty and sincerity behind ‘Dangal’ worked in its favour, says Director Nitesh Tiwari
‘Dangal’ to be recreated on TV show ‘Badho Bahu’, Rytasha Rathore to play lead role
Top