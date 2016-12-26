Dangal in Rs 100 cr club; claims biggest single-day earning

Mumbai, Dec 26: Aamir Khan’s Dangal has collected above Rs 100 crores durgin the weekend, report trade analysts.

According to an NDTV report, Dangal‘s collections rose substantially day-wise and over the weekend, box office receipts totalled up to Rs 106.95 crore in India.

Dangal‘s Sunday collection alone was Rs 42.35 crore, which is reportedly the biggest single day collection of any film. Salman Khan’s Sultanheld the previous record at Rs 39 crores.