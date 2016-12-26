Dangal screening declared tax-free by Haryana government

Chandigarh,Dec26: The Haryana government on Sunday announced that Bollywood film Dangal would be tax-free in the state.

“The exemption has been given keeping in view the promotion of ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’ programme and promotion of wrestling in the movie,” Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced at a public meeting near Rohtak, 70 km from Delhi.

Dangal features Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, who is portraying the role of former national level wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, who belongs to Haryana’s Bhiwani district.

The movie is about Phogat’s effort in breaking social barriers and encouraging his daughters, Geeta and Babita Phogat, to enter the male-dominated world of wrestling and achieve laurels at the international level.