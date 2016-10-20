Dangal Trailer Released :  Story based on the incredible success story of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his 2 Daughters

Mumbai, Oct 20: Aamir Khan is back and how! The makers of Dangal have unveiled the trailer of the film based on the incredible success story of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters Geeta and Babita.

The trailer highlights Mahavir’s dream of winning a gold medal for the country and his wish to have a son to follow in his footsteps. But he is blessed with four daughters!

Born in a small village in Haryana, Mahavir trained his daughters Babita Kumari and Geeta Phogat and helped establish them as world-class wrestlers. He broke conventions and made his daughters wrestle boys in an akhaada. For this, he had to face objections of his fellow villagers but he refused to budge. Geeta Phogat went on to win gold in 2010 Commonwealth Games while Babita won a gold at the 2014 Commonwealth Games. Geeta also qualified for the Olympics, first Indian female wrestler to do so. Mahavir has coached many top Indian wrestlers and has been nominated for the Dronacharya Award.

The inspiring tale of two daughters helping their father realise his dream gets translated beautifully on celluloid through Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Dangal’, a film that pays tribute to Mahavir’s determination to make his daughters pursue wrestling, an otherwise male dominated sport.

You will have to watch the trailer to know the struggles Mahavir and his daughters would have gone through to win laurels for the country.

Also featuring Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanaya Malhotra, ‘Dangal’ directed by Nitesh Tiwari is slated to release on December 23.