‘Dangerous’ Donald Trump not qualified to be president: Hillary Clinton

Washington D.C., May 20: Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton branded her Republican rival Donald Trump as ‘divisive, dangerous and unmoored’, asserting that his recent behavior was clear proof that he was not qualified to be president. In an exclusive interview with CNN, the Democratic presidential front-runner pointed to Trump's latest attacks on British politicians, his willingness to speak with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, his call for the United States to back away from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and his assertion that more countries should have nuclear weapons, stating that it "adds up to a very troubling picture." "I know how hard this job is, and I know that we need steadiness as well as strength and smarts in it, and I have concluded he is not qualified to be president of the United States," Clinton said. When asked whether Trump was qualified in April, she added, “Well, the voters will have to decide. I'm going to lay out my qualifications to be president." Clinton was particularly critical of Trump's proposal to ban Muslims from entering the United States, calling the idea "provocative" and saying it sends a "message of disrespect" to important majority-Muslim nations that are U.S. allies. "When you run for president of the United States, the entire world is listening and watching. So when you say you're going to bar all Muslims, you're sending evidence to the Muslim world, and you're also sending a message to terrorists. Donald Trump is essentially being used as a recruiter for more people to join the cause of terrorism." Trump later in the afternoon shot back in a statement, saying, "The fact that Hillary thinks the temporary Muslim ban, which she calls the "Muslim ban", promotes terrorism, proves Bernie Sanders was correct when he said she is not qualified to be President." "Ask Hillary who blew up the plane last night -- another terrible, but preventable tragedy. She has bad judgment and is unfit to serve as president at this delicate and difficult time in our country's history,” he said.