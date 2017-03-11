Dangerous! Left’s verdict on BJP wins

New Delhi, March 11: The Bharatiya Janata Party sweep in Uttar Pradesh has “dangerous” portend for the country as it would encourage “divisive and harmful” Hindutva politics, the Left parties said today.

The parties attributed the saffron party’s success to “communal” appeal and called for unity of the Left and other secular forces to meet the challenge posed by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) major.

“While acknowledging the massive mandate Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has received, it also has implications that are dangerous for the country as it will encourage the brand of Hindutva politics, which is divisive and harmful,” Communist Party of India- Marxist (CPIM) Politburo said in a statement.

It alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party’s victory in Uttar Pradesh was accomplished “by a mix of rank communal appeal and by putting together a wide-ranging caste coalition.”

“It was this combination that propelled Narendra Modi and the BHaratiya Janata Party in the Lok Sabha elections in the state and that momentum has been maintained,” it said.