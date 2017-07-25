Dangerous viral infection found in chicken, farmers from Tamil Nadu selling infected chicken to Kerala at low price.

Thiruvananthapuram/Kerala, July 25: In Tamil Nadu, a fatal viral infection in chickens is spreading which causes panic among poultry farmers. Reports suggest it is confirmed that the chicken is infected with the chronic obstructive virus.

In this situation, farmers in Tamil Nadu are in the best interest of selling off their already stocked chickens. The middlemen in Tamil Nadu and Kerala are selling this low-cost infected chickens to Kerala for a high price.

According to sources, the virus infection is an epidemic, which easily spread with minimum contact. It will cause itching if someone touches these infected chicken. It is said that if someone eats this meat, it will cause itching all over the body and bubble like projections would start appearing on the body.

The poultry lobbies and traffickers are preparing to bring tonnes of poultry to Kerala hiding all these information about the infection. Health workers have warned about these chicks as the disease is fatal.

However, the Government of Kerala has not yet taken any steps to take it seriously or to prevent bringing in infected chickens. Although the infection is confirmed to be due to the virus, the scientific world is not been able to find out the characters of the virus or to make any medicine or vaccine to prevent it from spreading.

Previously, certain diseases found in birds like bird flu, especially in the chickens, were not a large threat to humans. But this infection is detected that it directly affects the human body and it could spread the infection.

Earlier, when bird flu had spread, the price of poultry meat had fallen to Rs. 20 per kg in the market. Scientists have proven that bird flu would not be spread to humans, and there will not be any virus in cooked meat. Nevertheless, not even a study has begun about this rare epidemic.