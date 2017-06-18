Dani Alves to join Manchester City from Juventus

| By :

London [UK], June. 18 (ANI): Manchester City have approached Juventus with eyes set on Dani Alves, as Pep Guardiola has prepared to offer him a two-year contract as he steps up his recruitment drive for next season.

City are in the searching for defensive options after letting Bacary Sagna and Gael Clichy to leave when their contract terminates at the end of this year, reports The Guardian.

The club's move for Tottenham's Kyle Walker failed to obtain any result, with Spurs holding out for a fee in excess of £40m for the England international.

Alves still has one year left on his contract and City have been told a bid of around £5m would be sufficient to persuade the Turin club to sell the 34-year-old.

Earlier this month, Alves praised the Catalan, saying: "If you turn the word 'computer' backwards, it spells 'Steve Jobs'. If you turn the word 'football' backwards, it spells 'Pep'. He is a genius. I'll say it again. A genius." (ANI)