Danielle Brooks steams her own skirt just like the rest of us

London, July 04: Celebrity comes with a certain enviable set of perks. Basically over night, designer clothes start arriving on your doorstep, a personal trainer comes by to help you sculpt your body into silver screen perfection, and suddenly your every move is photographed by a horde of paparazzi.

But not everyone lets the star life change them. For example, with the monumental success of Orange Is the New Black, one would think that Danielle Brooks would have an assistant to handle all of life’s petty grievances, but with her latest Instagram the actress proved she still steams her skirt one wrinkle at a time, just like the rest of us.

I’ll be steamin’ hott ???on @jimmykimmellive tonight 11:35 est on @abcnetwork ?#voiceofthecurves A photo posted by Danielle Brooks (@daniebb3) on Jun 30, 2016 at 5:26pm PDT

As if being Christian Siriano’s muse and a body positive inspiration wasn’t enough, Brooks proved on Thursday that she hasn’t let the star treatment go to her head in the slightest.

Preparing for her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the actress took matters into her own hands, giving her skirt a quick steam to banish any unsightly wrinkles.

In the Instagram shot, Danielle jokes that she’ll be “steamin’ hot” on the late night talk show, cheekily posing in only her heels, underwear, and sheer top while giving the satin skirt her best side-eye.