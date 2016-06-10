Danish woman gang-rape: Life imprisonment awarded to five convicts

New Delhi, June 10 : A Delhi court on Friday awarded life imprisonment to five convicts accused in the 2014 Danish woman gang rape case.

The Delhi Police had yesterday sought maximum punishment for five convicts involved in the gang-rape of a 52-year-old Danish woman.

The court had on Monday held the five accused guilty in the case.

All five adult accused namely Mahendra alias Ganja (24), Mohd Raja (22), Raju (23), Arjun (21) and Raju Chakka (22) were held guilty under Sections 376 D, 366, 342, 395 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Nine men, including three juveniles, were accused of robbing and raping the 52-year-old Danish woman at knife-point near New Delhi railway station in January 2014 after she sought directions to her hotel in Paharganj area.

Shyam Lal, one of the accused, died in February in Delhi’s Tihar Jail and the proceedings against him in this case were abated.

The three minors are facing proceedings before the Juvenile Justice Board in connection with this case.