Dash cam video captures small plane crashing near a busy intersection in Washington

Washington, May 4: A dash cam video captured the moment a small plane crashed near a busy intersection in Washington state.

The video was taken in Mukilteo in Washington state when stunned drivers saw the small plane plummeting from the sky and catching fire just seconds later.

According to KOMO News, the plane had taken off from a nearby air field when it grazed power lines causing it to erupt into a fireball before crashing to the ground.

Miraculously, both the pilot and the passenger survived the crash, with no serious injuries, as reported by Toronto Sun.

Dramatic dash cam video captured the moment a plane came crashing down on a busy Mukilteo street on Tuesday.

Driver Guanting Li was at a stop light at the intersection of State Route 525 and Harbour Pointe Boulevard during the afternoon rush hour with his dash cam rolling.

You can see the plane clip some power lines then burst into a ball of flames at is crashed into some cars and hit a light pole.

The plane then slid several hundred feet down the road with broken wings and came to rest on it’s side.

Miraculously, Mukilteo police said there were no serious injuries.

Officials said the single-engine Piper PA32 plane had just taken off from Paine Field when it lost power at 500 feet. The quick-thinking pilot apparently couldn’t restart the plane so he turned the aircraft toward Harbour Pointe Boulevard and aimed for an empty spot.

The National Transportation Safety Board is now investigating the crash.