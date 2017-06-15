Dassault Aviation and Reliance Defence to rally Indian aerospace industry in Delhi

New Delhi , June 15: Dassault Aviation and Reliance Defence, in cooperation with its partners, rally the Indian aerospace industry in New Delhi

Today, Dassault Aviation along with its key partner Reliance Defence hosted close to 200 delegates from the aerospace industry, from different parts in India representing over 60 Indian companies and 25 French companies in New Delhi.

This event in cooperation with Rafale Industrial Partners viz. Thales, Safran and MBDA was to promote Business to Business (B2B) interactions between the French and Indian aerospace manufacturers.

In keeping with the Skill India plan of the government, this B2B interface between the French and domestic Indian entrepreneurs aims to deepen existing links, create new opportunities of collaboration and work towards establishing a full-fledged defense manufacturing eco-system in India.

The ambition is to develop a complete supply chain allowing the completion of the existing ambitious Rafale offsets obligations under the Rafale contract signed in September 2016 (obligations representing 50 percent of the total amount of the acquisition contract of 36 Rafale) and build a strong base for the success of Rafale under the “Make in India” initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As part of this cooperation between Indian and French companies, Indian partners will benefit in a unique way from the technological know-how transfers opportunities while thousands of Indian engineers and technicians will benefit from a massive skills transfer opportunity.

The Dassault Reliance Aerospace Limited will be part of the planned aerospace park in Nagpur and plans to develop an indigenous value added supply chain, thereby building a strong base for success of the Rafale program under the “Make in India” initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This B2B event to connect with industry luminaries and exchanges in New Delhi envisions key partnerships with MSMEs that will position India as an international supplier in the global aerospace domain. The impetus of “Make in India” will charter a progressive path for French and Indian industrial partners to help India meet its key strategic defence requirements and pave the way for a successful induction of the Rafale aircraft in the Indian Air Force. (ANI-Businesswire India)