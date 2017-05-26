Dassault Falcon business jets to have Honeywell based high-speed broadband wi-fi system

Paris,May26:Honeywell announced recently that its high-speed broadband wi-fi system, designed to provide aircraft with internet speeds similar to those in homes and offices, is now an option for new Dassault Falcon business jets.

The system can also be installed on planes already in service. Honeywell’s JetWave antennas and hardware enable Inmarsat’s high-speed Jet ConneX service. Once installed, the system allows Dassault fliers to enjoy video streaming and phone calls, music and movie downloads, access to private company networks, online shopping, and much more through one global network with significantly fewer signal drops than other connectivity services, even over oceans.

Based on a wider wireless frequency pipe than other global satellite networks, Honeywell’s system enables global Ka-band connection. Honeywell’s JetWave is now available as an option for installation aboard new Falcon 900LX, Falcon 7X, Falcon 8X, Falcon 5X business jets with initial delivery in mid-2017. For existing Dassault customers, Honeywell’s JetWave hardware is available for current installation on the Falcon 7X and Falcon 900 Series aircraft.

“We believe that the future of business aviation lies in global connectivity. Demand from our customers and operators for reliable, high-speed, global wi-fi is growing exponentially,” said Olivier Villa, executive vice president, Civil Aircraft, Dassault Aviation. “Honeywell’s JetWave hardware, combined with Jet ConneX service from Inmarsat, is just the right solution to meet this need. It is one of the best offerings on the market and ensures our customers the ultimate in onboard comfort and productivity.”

“With JetWave, Dassault operators and owners can now benefit from consistent, high-speed connectivity to browse the internet, stream videos and videoconference virtually anywhere in the world,” said Michael Edmonds, president, Services and Connectivity, Honeywell Aerospace.

“Inmarsat is thrilled to be part of the Dassault team,” said Kurt Weidemeyer, Inmarsat vice president of Business Aviation. “To support Dassault customers who want to sign-up now, Inmarsat has granted approvals for non-ka radomes to join our GX network while the Ka-radome is under development. We have also developed special data packages for this transition too