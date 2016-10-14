Data War : Now Aircel is offering 1GB of 3G data for just Rs 24

New Delhi, Oct 14: GSM telecom operator Aircel is offering 1GB of 3G data for just Rs 24 with a validity of 28 days to its existing and new customers.

All existing and new customers first need to recharge with Rs 329 that would give them 2GB of 3G data with a validity of 28 days. Post this, these customers can get 1GB of 3G data with every subsequent recharge of Rs 24.

The offer is available across circles – Chennai, ROTN, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Orissa, Kolkata, ROWB, Assam, North East, Bihar & Jharkhand, Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir – from Rs. 24 to Rs 41. While the main recharge is available in the range of Rs.291 to Rs.329.

“Aircel is spicing up the festivities with a whole range of exciting data and calling products. We want our customers to consume entertainment online without worrying too much about the cost. Our latest product innovations are in line with the evolving data and mobile internet scenario in the country. We have been working tirelessly to live up to this expectation of our customers and hence, we’ve redoubled our efforts in offering value for money products to our customers,” Sankara Narayanan K, Head – SBU 1, (Chennai & ROTN), Aircel, said.

Bharti Airtel recently launched a special 4G data pack that matches Reliance Jio Infocomm’s rates, effectively offering 1GB of high-speed data for Rs 50.

The country’s largest telecom operator lacuned a special 4G data pack for prepaid customers offering “free” data for 90 days. “While the pack is available for Rs 1,495 for existing users; new users can avail this offer via first recharge of Rs 1,494,” it said in a statement.