Datsun India to commence pre-launch bookings for Redi Go from May 1

NEW DELHI, APRIL 29: Japanese automaker Datsun India is going to commence the pre-launch bookings for its much awaited Redi-Go from May 1. Deliveries of the vehicle will start from June 2016.The Datsun redi-GO will be priced between Rs 2.5 lakh and 3.5 lakh; the ex-showroom prices and variants will be announced during the launch in June. Customers can pre-book their Datsun redi-GO with a fully refundable down payment of Rs 5,000 at Nissan dealerships across India.

Currently, the company has 217 outlets covering 165 cities, with plans to establish 300 sales and service outlets by the end of March 2017. Prospective customers can also book the Datsun redi-GO online through Snapdeal.com.

Making the announcement, Arun Malhotra, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “Created specifically for India and manufactured here, we are confident the Datsun redi-GO will delight our customers. It’s this country’s first urban-cross vehicle, and a testament to our commitment to bring our best to India. From the wheels up, Datsun redi-GO has been designed to bring fun and freedom to our customers and shake-up the conventional compact hatchback segment.”

“With the new redi-GO, we continue to expand and enhance our product offerings for young people in India ready to take a step forward in their lives. We will be taking pre-booking orders starting 1st May, 2016 for customers who are eager to be among the first to own this new offering from Datsun.”

The Datsun redi-GO is powered by an all-new 0.8L three-cylinder fuel efficient engine paired with a five-speed manual transmission.

Datsun launched ‘Datsun India App’ to keep customers updated on the latest news about the Datsun redi-GO. The customers will also have an option to book the car through this App. The Datsun India App can be downloaded from Google Play store.