Datsun to launch special edition Redi-GO Sport on September 29

NewDelhi,Sept26:After the success of the Redi-GO hatchback, Datsun will be launching a special edition to their entry level car in India. The new redi-GO Sport, as the company calls it, will be launched on September 29. Moreover, Olympic bronze medallist, Sakshi Malik will be present at the unveil.

Although the details are sketchy of the new Datsun redi-GO Sport, we presume that the new car will only have minor cosmetic changes. From the image provided by the company, the only change that meets the eye is in the form of black wheel covers and the black decals on the bonnet of the door of the redi-GO Sport. Moreover, the redi-GO Sport will come with a new body paint with a few more exterior tweaks here and there. We’ll get more info on that as the launch date nears.

Datsun redi-GO Sport is ppriced at Rs3.5 lakh inIndia

On the interior, we presume that the redi-GO Sport will come with minor changes to suit the exterior of the car.

Under the hood, the Datsun redi-GO Sport will come with a 0.8L, DOHC 12 valve 3 cylinders, that churns out peak power of 53bhp @5678 rpm and peak torque of 72 Nm @4386 rpm, mated to five-speed manual transmission.

On the features front, the instrument panel comes straight out of the Micra Active and is dominated by a large speedo. The panel also comes with a small digital readout, fuel level, rpm and other things. The driver’s seat is positioned slightly higher giving a clear view of up ahead to the driver.

At the back, there is space only for two, with the third person will have to squeeze for space. Moreover, the redi-GO doesn’t offer Bluetooth connectivity in any of its variants. Instead, it comes with a single-DIN audio system featuring AUX and USB inputs.

Datsun made its re-entry in the Indian market with the redi-GO and the company was banking tremendously on the success of the hatchback. According to company figures, Datsun has till now sold around 10,000 units since its launch in June. Now in order to maintain the momentum, the new redi-GO Sport will surely add more flair to the already heavily contested small car segment.