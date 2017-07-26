Datsun redi-GO now available with a bigger 1.0-litre engine in two variants

Datsun redi-GO now available with a bigger 1.0-litre engine in two variants

New DelhimJuly26:The Datsun redi-GO is now available with a bigger 1.0-litre engine. Simply called the redi-GO 1.0L, the hatchback is offered in two variants, namely T (O) and S. Here are the prices

Datsun redi-GO T (O) – Rs 3.57 lakh

Datsun redi-GO S – TBA

(both prices ex-showroom pan India)

The 1.0-litre, three-cylinder engine is a hand-me-down from the Kwid 1.0L and produces an identical 68PS of power and 91Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox and Datsun claims an ARAI-certified fuel-efficiency of 22.5kmpl. There’s no option of an AMT-equipped redi-GO just as yet, but we’re sure it’s in the pipeline.

The Datsun Redi Go 1.0 carries over the edgy styling of its 800cc cousin, including the 185mm of ground clearance and daytime running lamps. We’d have loved to see Datsun further distinguish the 1.0-litre variant from its 0.8-litre counterpart, but that’s not been the case. Save for the 1.0 badge on the boot, there’s no difference on the outside. The hatchback is available in the same five paint shades that include red, white, silver, lime and grey.

